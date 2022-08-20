Provider joins Blessing Behavioral Health

Brittney Moore, PhD, LP, neuropsychologist, has joined Blessing Behavioral Health.
A Quincy native, Dr. Moore earned her Doctor of Philosophy and Master of Arts in Psychology degrees from Ball State University, Muncie, IN.
Updated: August 20, 2022 @ 9:20 am
Neuropsychology focuses on the behavioral aspects of brain function, relating what the patient is experiencing behaviorally to how their brain is functioning, leading to diagnosis and treatment.
“It is like a puzzle. I put together the pieces to understand someone’s life and how to help them,” Dr. Moore said.
“I have had moments where a person has been misdiagnosed their entire life, or something has been missed – particularly related to autism,” she continued. “Being able to provide clarity and diagnosis has been life-changing for these patients and how they view themselves.”
Dr. Moore’s areas of medical interest include autism, attention deficient hyperactivity disorder, and prenatal substance exposure.
