Psychiatrist joins Blessing Health

Maggie Lamborn, MD, psychiatrist, has joined the Blessing Health behavioral health team.
Certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, she graduated from the University of Kansas School of Medicine, and completed residency and a fellowship at Maine Medical Center.
Dr. Lamborn’s areas of interest include treating patients with depression, anxiety, psychotic disorders and obsessive-compulsive disorders and working with LBGTQ individuals.
“Psychiatry just grabbed me. I was able to do half of my psychiatric rotation on a child and adolescent inpatient unit and I loved it. I love the patients and the work. It’s very satisfying for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.