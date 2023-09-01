The Quincy Public Schools Foundation welcomed two new trustees onto its governing board. Michelle Moore, former teacher and 2022 QPSF campaign chair, and Stephanie Erwin, accountant and former Quincy School Board president, both were unanimously approved to join the board in a vote by other QPSF trustees. The two began their three-year terms in August.
Michelle Moore is a 1982 graduate of Quincy High School and a 1985 graduate of University of Missouri-Columbia with a double major in early childhood and elementary education. She formerly taught kindergarten, first grade, and reading recovery in the Peoria and Quincy Public Schools.
Michelle has always been passionate about education, particularly Quincy Public Schools, and has been involved in a variety of roles as a parent, an alum and a community member. She and her husband, Todd, also a 1982 QHS alum, were honorary chairs for the 2022 Dream Big Campaign.
Michelle and Todd are the parents of two children, Austin and his wife Miranda and Alexandra and her husband Tony. They are the grandparents of four grandchildren, Natalia and William Moore and Lucas and Sophia Lantz.
Stephanie Erwin is a 1985 graduate of Quincy Public Schools. She received her bachelor’s degree in accounting and philosophy from William Woods University in 1989. She is a certified public accountant and currently the director of Fiscal Services at Blessing Health Hannibal. She previously served on the Foundation Board and the Quincy Public School Board from 2011-2015. She also served as chair of the School Board's Finance Committee.
Stephanie has four sons. She was heavily involved in her children’s QPS school activities as a classroom volunteer, served on all school levels of PTAs, including treasurer of Ellington School, and taught JA at several grade levels. She has been involved in numerous community organizations including Quincy Society of Fine Arts, United Way, and Horizons Social Services. She currently is a Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association board member where she serves on the Finance Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.