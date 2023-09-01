The Quincy Public Schools Foundation welcomed two new trustees onto its governing board. Michelle Moore, former teacher and 2022 QPSF campaign chair, and Stephanie Erwin, accountant and former Quincy School Board president, both were unanimously approved to join the board in a vote by other QPSF trustees. The two began their three-year terms in August.

Michelle Moore is a 1982 graduate of Quincy High School and a 1985 graduate of University of Missouri-Columbia with a double major in early childhood and elementary education. She formerly taught kindergarten, first grade, and reading recovery in the Peoria and Quincy Public Schools.

