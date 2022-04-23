QU announces 2022 Bishop's Scholarship recipient

Quincy University has announced Jack Driscoll as the 2022 Bishop’s Scholarship recipient. Driscoll will graduate this spring with honors from Mt. Zion High School in Mt. Zion, Ill., and will begin at QU this coming fall.
“I am thrilled for both Jack and Quincy University to award the Bishop’s Scholarship to a student who is striving every day to live authentically for Christ,” said Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois. “Jack not only has a strong academic record, but his commitment to building up the Kingdom of God in our diocese is an example of his faithfulness. He has been a constant volunteer at Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Parish in Mt. Zion, helping children better understand the faith in PSR classes. He has served at the table of the Lord as an altar server and as an usher, and he was his brother’s confirmation sponsor. He is also involved in building up a culture of life and helps distribute Holy Communion to those in nursing homes. I was struck by his active involvement in the Church, and with the joy he carries out his mission as an intentional disciple.”
The university awards the $10,000 Bishop’s Scholarship to one student on the recommendation of Bishop Paprocki. To be eligible for consideration, a candidate must belong to a parish in the Diocese of Springfield and have applied to QU. Candidates must be admitted to QU, choose to enroll, and submit a statement describing their involvement in their local parish, the Diocese or the Catholic Church.
“I am so thankful for the opportunity to attend QU in the fall as the Bishop’s Scholarship recipient. I would like to thank my family, OLHS Catholic Church, Dr. McGee and Bishop
Paprocki, who played integral roles in me receiving this scholarship,” said Driscoll. “I am excited to attend QU as my parents, aunts, and uncles did. For many years, I have listened to my family tell story after story of their experiences at QU. I am excited to finally be able to chime in with my own QU stories.”
“Attending QU will allow me to continue surrounding myself with a faith community that will support me as I am away from my family and OLHS parish back in Mt. Zion,” Driscoll said. “As a college athlete, I envision partnering with Fr. Arisman at St. Francis Solanis to coordinate the golf team volunteering within the school as a way to give back to the community.”
