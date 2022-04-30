Quincy University’s Communication Department awarded scholarships to two talented high school seniors, Jonah Lybeck-Brown from Columbia, Mo. and Lucas Ladenthin from Kansas City, Mo., for the fall 2022 semester.
“This is an exciting time to launch the new Communication Scholarship. Now more than ever, communities need trusted information,” said Nora Baldner, assistant professor of communication. “Our students broadcast home games, report on campus events, and engage with the campus community on a variety of platforms. This opportunity brings the best and brightest to campus to create content and distribute digital media using ethical engagement practices.”
QU launched the new scholarship initiative for up to four incoming freshman or transfer students entering the 2022-2023 school year. The selection process was held during the School of Fine Arts and Communication Showcase, in February. Recipients were chosen at the discretion of the communication faculty.
Brown is graduating from Fr. Tolton Catholic High School this spring. He plans to major in public relations and strategic communication and play on QU’s sprint football team. Ladenthin is graduating from St. Pius X High School this spring. He plans to major in sports communication and play baseball for the Hawks.
