J. Matthew Ward assistant professor of history, received the prestigious honor of being selected as one of 20 fellows to participate in the 2023 Summer Seminar in Military History at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, hosted by the Jenny Craig Institute for the Study of War and Democracy.

During this three-week program, scholars learned critical connections between military history and democracy. Scholars engaged in pedagogy sessions in which they discussed classroom strategies and how to incorporate military history into academic courses. The seminar also included a visit to the Battle of New Orleans site.

