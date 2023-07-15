J. Matthew Ward assistant professor of history, received the prestigious honor of being selected as one of 20 fellows to participate in the 2023 Summer Seminar in Military History at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, hosted by the Jenny Craig Institute for the Study of War and Democracy.
During this three-week program, scholars learned critical connections between military history and democracy. Scholars engaged in pedagogy sessions in which they discussed classroom strategies and how to incorporate military history into academic courses. The seminar also included a visit to the Battle of New Orleans site.
In addition to learning a great deal of historical information, attendees gained valuable classroom insight, publishing tips, and networking opportunities from experienced professors and other professionals in the field of historical education and preservation.
“The resources and information I gained will benefit me as I design a US War and Society course for Quincy University, and I also came away with lots of ideas for classroom assignments and discussion activities,” said Ward. “Additionally, I befriended the other fellows who are rising scholars in the field like myself. The seminar strengthened my understanding of how America has been shaped by warfare at home and abroad, and how many social issues that Americans continue to confront are tied to military issues like recruitment, foreign service, governmental policy and public memory.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.