Abdallah M. Talafha, Ph.D., associate professor of mathematics at Quincy University, recently co-authored an article with Henri Schurz, Ph.D., professor of mathematics at Southern Illinois University. The article, “Uniqueness, and Energy of Approximate Fourier Solutions of Modified Stochastic Sine-Gordon Equation with Power-Law Nonlinearity in 1D," was published in the August issue of the International Journal of Applied and Computational Mathematics.
Dr. Talafha has written many research papers and made presentations at different field-related conferences. He teaches various courses at the University in areas of algebra, geometry, statistics and calculus.