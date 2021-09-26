QUINCY, Ill. – Award-winning author Matthew Bates, Ph.D., Quincy University associate professor of theology, recently completed a new guidebook "The Gospel Precisely: Surprisingly Good News about Jesus Christ the King." Bates says the focus of the book is on defining points made in the gospel as well as explaining ways of sharing and obedience to them.
"This book is for any reader, but especially churches and small-group studies," Bates said in describing his book. "It tries to capture the heart of what matters most to Christians everywhere – the good news of Jesus's saving kingship – and why the gospel continues to rescue and transform."
Bate's main field of education at QU is the Bible and early Christian literature, with special emphasis on the New Testament. He also covers subjects of western religion, church history, and Christian spirituality. He has authored five books and is co-founder/co-host of the OnScript podcast.