QU student accepted to SLU

Quincy University junior Abbey Haas recently received conditional acceptance into the Pre-Medical Scholars Program with St. Louis University (SLU).
According to a release from the University, Haas has wanted to go into the medical field since the fourth grade when her mother was diagnosed with Graves Disease.
“I want to help people and their families that feel the same way I did at that time,” said Haas.
Conditional admittance means a student is admitted as long as they follow the acceptance letter guidelines, complete all their junior and senior year requirements and take the MCAT.
QU’s Pre-Medical Scholars Program was designed to give qualified students opportunities to gain conditional early acceptance into the SLU School of Medicine while still completing their undergraduate degree, according to the release.
“There are requirements students have to meet as a freshman, for instance, no C’s in their high school math and science classes, and their GPA. If they qualify, they work with a QU Med Scholars advisor to meet all the requirements of the program and prepare for their interview,” said Kimberly Hale, Ph.D., dean of the school of science and technology.
In May Hass was interviewed by SLU admissions committee after two mock interviews through the QU program.
“Having the two mock interviews with the committee was awesome because I was exposed to the type of questions I would see in the interview with SLU and get feedback on my responses. So I was completely prepared,” said Haas. She highly recommended other QU Pre Medical students apply to the program.
“If you give your all, follow your advisor’s advice, follow the program, and do everything you are supposed to do, there should be nothing holding you back.”