Quincy lawyer Steven E. Siebers joins Schmiedeskamp Law Firm

The partners of Schmiedeskamp Robertson Neu & Mitchell LLP are pleased to announce that effective September 1, 2022, Steven E. Siebers will be joining the firm as a partner.
Siebers grew up in Quincy and has been an established, successful lawyer in the region since earning his law degree in 1979 from the University of Illinois School of Law, where he graduated at the top 10% of his class. His practice has focused on a full array of legal services for area business clients, including banks, and estate planning and administration for individuals, including tax issues. He is licensed in both Illinois and Missouri. Siebers has also served the community as a volunteer board member for several charitable organizations, including Transitions of Western Illinois, Quincy Notre Dame Foundation, United Way, Community Foundation, Chamber of Commerce, and Boy Scouts, among others.
