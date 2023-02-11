Quincy native to serve as West County Hospital president

Patterson

Quincy native Greg Patterson has accepted the role as president of Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital, effective Jan. 15.

Patterson previously served as vice president and chief operating officer at Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital and Progress West Hospital in St. Charles County. Greg joined BJSPH and PWH in 2020 and oversees general operations of the hospitals with direct responsibility over Surgical and Endoscopy services, Laboratories, Radiology, Radiation Oncology, Vascular Intervention Labs, Respiratory Care, Physician Services, Facilities, Environmental Services, Food and Nutrition, Security and Emergency Preparedness.

