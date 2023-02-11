Quincy native to serve as West County Hospital president

Quincy native Greg Patterson has accepted the role as president of Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital, effective Jan. 15.
Patterson previously served as vice president and chief operating officer at Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital and Progress West Hospital in St. Charles County. Greg joined BJSPH and PWH in 2020 and oversees general operations of the hospitals with direct responsibility over Surgical and Endoscopy services, Laboratories, Radiology, Radiation Oncology, Vascular Intervention Labs, Respiratory Care, Physician Services, Facilities, Environmental Services, Food and Nutrition, Security and Emergency Preparedness.
Prior to his current role, Greg served as vice president of Facilities and Support Services at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, where he oversaw the departments of Facilities Engineering, Food and Nutrition, Security, Parking and Valet, Patient Transport, Couriers, Environmental Services, Grounds, Environmental Health and Safety, Laboratories and Radiology.
Greg began his career with BJC in 2008, serving for five years as the director of System Real Estate and coordinated all real estate-related matters for BJC’s real estate portfolio, including acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, fit-out construction and property management of the system’s 26 medical office buildings and numerous BJC Medical Group sites.
A graduate of Saint Louis University, Greg earned a bachelor’s degree in political science, a master’s degree in education and a juris doctorate from the Saint Louis University School of Law.
