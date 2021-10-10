STAFF Report
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Health Care Association (IHCA), recently announced five recipients of the 2021 John W. Maitland, Jr. – Joseph F. Warner Long Term Nurses Scholarship Fund scholarships.
Among the five is Kristin Crabill, a CNA at St. Vincent’s Home, according to a release from the IHCA. Crabill is currently studying to become a registered nurse with an interest in long term care.
“Kristin Crabill is an amazing leader,” said Danielle Boeding, administrator at St. Vincent’s Home. “She is driven by her need to help others and is well loved by our elders and staff.”
The Maitland-Warner Scholarship Fund is a program designed to provide financial assistance to long term care nurses looking to further their careers.
