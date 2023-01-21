Rebecca Reinbeck, Quincy, was awarded the Virgil E. Kendrick Scholarship for the Spring 2023 semester. Reinbeck is a Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences nursing student in her junior year.
Virgil E. Kendrick was a farmer in Timewell, Ill., and the eldest son of John J. and Arlene Kendrick. He passed away at age 33. An anonymous donor never wanted him forgotten and established this scholarship in Virgil’s name. The scholarship is to benefit two students annually, one in the fall and one in the spring semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.