Bonnie Grist recently received the 2021 Women of Distinction award from St. Anthony Padua Catholic Church in Quincy as recognition of her over 40 years of service to her church. Grist formally received her award Saturday, June 5, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Springfield.
Quincy
Parish presents Women of Distinction award
Quincy parish presents Women of Distinction award
STAFF REPORT
-
-
- Comments
