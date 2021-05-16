The Quincy Service League has announced that three scholarships totaling $1,000 have been awarded to area students.

The recipients are ToniSue Chatfield, Olivia Rogers and Alaina Voss. Chatfield and Rogers are both Quincy Senior High School seniors while Voss is a senior at Unity High School.

Chatfield plans on attending University of Illinois-Springfield to major in Social Work. Rogers will be attending Hillsdale College to major in Political Science. Voss, though currently undecided on her collegiate destination, plans on majoring in Education.

