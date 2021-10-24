La Mirada, Calif. - Olivia Wathen and Olivia Sorenson, both of Quincy, has been named to the Spring Dean's List at Biola University.
Wathen and Sorenson, who are studying to major in Psychology, were two of among roughly 1,700 Biola students to earn their place on the list by holding a GPA of 3.6 or higher while taking 12 or more credit hours of classes for the Spring semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.