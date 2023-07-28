The Quincy University Board of Trustees has elected four new members: Sam Banks, Jean Buckley, Murphy Grant and Mary Mooney.

“Our new class of trustees adds to an already strong board that is helping guide QU,” said Ralph Oakley, chair of the QU Board of Trustees. “This group of people is committed to educational excellence and to ensuring QU will continue to grow and prosper.”

