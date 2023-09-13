Quincy University’s Provost, Dr. Sarah Vordtriede-Patton, has appointed Katie Kraushaar as Dean of Library and Information Services. Kraushaar fills the void left by Pat Tomczak who retired as the Dean after serving the QU community and Brenner Library for the past thirty-five years.
“Katie is held in high regard by faculty, staff, and students alike and is a positive, energetic, community-builder,” said Dr. Vordtriede-Patton. “She is already shaping the future in preparing for new academic programs and has led library staff in generating an extensive list of ways to expand and strengthen engagement with library services overall.”
Kraushaar has lived in Quincy for more than 18 years, moving from Warsaw where she grew up. She holds an MS in Library & Information Services from the University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign, one of three American Library Association (ALA) accredited institutions in Illinois. Kraushaar began her career at the Quincy Public Library as a Reference Librarian and Book Club liaison, going on to serve as Assistant Manager and Community Engagement Librarian. In May of 2022, she joined the Quincy University community as Information Literacy & Electronic Resources Librarian. During that first year, it was her goal to make the library more visible to the campus as a whole – reaching out to students, faculty, and staff to offer support, build relationships, and create a welcoming space for study and leisure.
“The opportunity to serve as Dean of Brenner Library is humbling. To be entrusted with the materials and services that are the foundation of Quincy University’s academic programs is both a task and a goal,” said Kraushaar. “It is exciting, and downright terrifying, to know the impact a good experience in the Library can have for each person at Quincy University. I will do my best to welcome, guide and instruct, and to have fun along the way.”
In addition to work activities, Kraushaar is a member of Quincy Symphony Chorus and of Rotary Club of Quincy. She has spent many hours volunteering at Quincy Community Theatre, Muddy River Opera, and other local organizations. Her prowess at trivia contests led Kraushaar to become the advisor for Quincy University’s newest club - Quiz Bowl.
