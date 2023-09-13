Quincy University’s Provost, Dr. Sarah Vordtriede-Patton, has appointed Katie Kraushaar as Dean of Library and Information Services. Kraushaar fills the void left by Pat Tomczak who retired as the Dean after serving the QU community and Brenner Library for the past thirty-five years.

“Katie is held in high regard by faculty, staff, and students alike and is a positive, energetic, community-builder,” said Dr. Vordtriede-Patton. “She is already shaping the future in preparing for new academic programs and has led library staff in generating an extensive list of ways to expand and strengthen engagement with library services overall.”

