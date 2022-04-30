Quincy University Philosophy professor authors article

Quincy University’s professor of philosophy, Robert Manning, Ph.D., recently authored an article titled “Emmanuel Levinas, Fr. William Richardson, and the Return of the Irresponsible Subject.”
The article discusses a famous encounter between Levinas and the Jesuit priest and psychoanalyst, Fr. William Richardson, in 1962. At a party, Levinas told Richardson of his own personal suffering as a Jewish prisoner of war in a Nazi P.O.W. camp and of his parent's suffering in another Nazi camp, something Levinas rarely spoke about. Richardson regarded the way Levinas shared this personal information as quite rude. Many years later, in 1993 at a conference in Chicago, Richardson gave a talk about this encounter titled “The Irresponsible Subject.” Here Richardson, rather than concern himself with the revelation of Levinas's suffering as a Jewish person, psychoanalyzed Levinas to explain why he could have been so rude to him at the party.
“In my essay, I argue that the whole incident and Richardson's interpretation of it reveals something about our human ability to use concepts and our intellectual abilities to insulate ourselves from the otherness of other people,” said Manning. “This is more than ironic considering that Levinas's philosophy is all about our ethical responsibility to other people, an ethical responsibility that derives not from commonality because they are like us, but from radical difference and otherness.”
The article was published in Middle Voices, the journal of psychology of Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, PA. This volume is dedicated to articles on psychological dimensions in the work of the 20th- century Jewish philosopher of ethical responsibility, Emmanuel Levinas.
Manning joined the Quincy University faculty in 1990 and was the first recipient of the university's award for scholarly achievement. He earned a Ph.D. from the University of Chicago and is the author of 2 books and several articles published in top journals in the fields of philosophy and religious studies, including Philosophy Today and The Journal of Religion. He was a Fulbright Scholar to Romania in 2006-07 and has spoken at philosophy conferences in eight foreign countries.
