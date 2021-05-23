Quincy University professor earns Fulbright Fellowship

According to a release from Quincy University, Michael Keller, Ph.D. associate professor of English, has received the FulBright Fellowship and will spend the next academic year at the University of Bergen, Norway.
Keller teaches courses at QU in American literature, rhetoric and creative writing with his research focusing on the relations between literary forms and religious practices in 1830s American literature.
During his time in Norway, Keller plans to split his time between teaching courses in American literature and conducting research for future published works.
“This Fulbright will be a great opportunity for me to fine-tune my teaching abroad and to dive into my research,” said Keller. “I will be bringing back these experiences to help strengthen the English Program at QU.”
The Fulbright Program annually awards grants based on academic merit and leadership qualities.