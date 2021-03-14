On November 21, 2020, Emily Elise Goerlich, of Quincy, graduated from Truman State University in Kirksville, Mo. with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication Disorders. Emily is the daughter of Joseph and Donna Goerlich, also of Quincy. She graduated from Quincy Notre Dame High School in 2017.
Along with graduation, Emily had the honors of being her class's commencement student speaker as well as graduating Summa Cum Laude and earning departmental honors and a graduate fellowship.
During her time at Truman, Emily was a member of of the Communication Disorders Association, the professional music fraternity Sigma Alpha Iota, and volunteered at the campus Newman Center as a cantor and lector.
Emily plans to return to Truman for graduate school on her path to becoming a Speech-Language Pathologist.