Quincy University’s Board of Trustees has elected Ralph Oakley ’80 as its newest member. He began his board service in February.
“We are honored and privileged to welcome Ralph Oakley back to the board,” said Del Mitchell, chair of the QU Board of Trustees. “Ralph is one of our city’s most respected community leaders and is a wonderful advocate for the university. He will certainly bring a wealth of experience, knowledge and leadership to our board.”
Oakley became the president and CEO of Quincy Media Inc., formerly Quincy Newspapers Inc., in 2009 after working for the company in various operational and management positions since 1970. He retired when the company was sold in 2021.
An active member in the broadcast industry, Oakley served as a trustee on the National Association of Broadcasters Board of Directors and its political action committee, the NBC Television Affiliate Association, the Television Bureau of Advertising, the ABC Television Affiliate Board of Governors and served as past president of the State Leadership Chairman of the Illinois Broadcast Association. Oakley is the recipient of the 2012 Vincent T. Wasilewski Broadcaster of the Year award.
Oakley has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Quincy University and was chairman of the QU Board of Trustees from 1999 to 2004.
“Quincy University is a vital part of our region for so many reasons,” said Ralph Oakley ’80. “It has been a great resource for thousands of people, including me. I am pleased to be returning to the board and look forward to helping further its mission.”
