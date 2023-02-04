Janet Arns, an Illinois licensed broker at Happel Inc., Realtors was recognized Jan. 22, 2023, for her outstanding sales achievement of surpassing $10 million in real estate sales for 2022. Janet was also the recipient of the 2022 Herald-Whig Reader's Choice Realtor Award. She has been a full-time real estate broker for 17 years.
People and Professions
