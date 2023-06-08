Richie named June 2023 SIU Center for Family Medicine Quincy employee of the month

SIU Center for Family Medicine Quincy named Journey Richie the June 2023 Employee of the Month! Journey works in reception at SIU. Her nomination proves her support of SIU’s mission and vision by being a team player, putting patients first, and having the initiative to learn new things. Journey’s co-worker who nominated her commented, "Journey is always willing to help when I call. I was off one day and had to call her to submit a referral for me on behalf of a patient. She worked hard to make sure the note was complete, and the order was faxed. She always has a nice attitude when I talk to her. Journey has really shown interest in learning new things and has acted on this - leading to great performance.”
People and Professions
