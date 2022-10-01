The O'Donnell Family of Life Celebration Homes is pleased to announce that as of September, Rory O'Donnell, Licensed Funeral Director, is now a full partner and co-owner at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.
"I feel very honored to accept this new role in my career and look forward to continuing to serve the Quincy community," said Rory O'Donnell.
Rory graduated from Quincy University. He later received an Associate of Mortuary Science Degree from Des Moines Area College in Iowa and is a licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer in both Illinois and Missouri.
Rory is married to Brenna, and they have two children who both attend St. Peter School in Quincy.
The O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home has been serving regional families for over 100 years and is proud to be a Life Celebration® Home. To meet with Rory or learn more about O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home, call 217-222-3662 or visit www.ODonnellCookson.com.
