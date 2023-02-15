Emerald City Jewelers, Quincy, IL, is proud to announce a Graduate Gemologist Diploma (GG) has been awarded to Sarah Davis, Daughter of Tom and Sheri Busse. Sheri Busse is the owner and founder of Emerald City Jewelers. Davis has been a lifelong contributor to the success of Emerald City Jewelers.
Davis received her Graduate Gemologist Diploma from The Gemological Institute of America (GIA). GIA’s mission includes maintaining the credibility of trusted gem and jewelry by offering the public the highest possible standards of academics, science and integrity. GIA offers top of the line information and resources through continued education, research laboratory services and instrument development.
