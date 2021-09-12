Schaffnit named Unity Student of the Month

Annabelle Schaffnit has been named Unity High School's September Student of the Month.
She is the daughter of Kevin and Nicole Schaffnit of Mendon.
Since her freshman year Schaffnit has been active in the school's FFA chapter, earning her State Degree last June, being named the District 11 Proficiency Winner in Beef Production (Placement) 2019 and 2020 and serving as chapter secretary. She is also an active and awarded member of the Ursa Willing Workers 4-H Club.
Along with her FFA achievements, Schaffnit has succeeded in athletics with the school softball team and been an active member of several extracurricular clubs and activities.
After high school, Schaffnit intends on going on to university to major in both agriculture business and dietetics.