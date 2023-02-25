Schmiedeskamp Law Firm announces management changes

Schmiedeskamp Robertson Neu & Mitchell LLP announced various management changes as of Jan. 1.
Harold B. (Hal) Oakley has completed an eight-year term as chair of the firm and a 12-year term as a member of its Executive Committee. Michael A. Bickhaus will continue as managing partner, which position will now also include the duties of the chair.
The partners re-elected Bickhaus, James A. Hansen, Natalie L. Oswald, and Jeffrey L. Terry to the Executive Committee for 2023. Kaleena Gentry continues to serve as the firm’s business manager, which role will now include additional managerial duties.
Oakley plans to devote more time to his legal practice, which focuses on corporate law (including transactional health care law) and estate planning and administration. He is a candidate for an LLM (master’s degree) in tax law with Washington University of St. Louis. Oakley, a Quincy native, joined the firm in 1996 after practicing law for several years in St. Louis. He has been active with many charitable and civic organizations in and outside the Quincy area, including Quincy University, the Lincoln Academy of Illinois, Illinois Equal Justice Foundation, America’s National Churchill Museum at Westminster College and the International Churchill Society. He formerly served as a director and the corporate secretary of Quincy Media, Inc.
Bickhaus, a Quincy native, joined Schmiedeskamp in 1994 with his practice focusing primarily on estate planning, business, real estate, agricultural and banking law. In addition to his successful law practice, he also has held numerous positions on the boards of local charitable, civic and business organizations with current board roles with Mercantile Bank, Western Catholic Union, and Good Samaritan Home Foundation. Bickhaus has also served on the firm’s Executive Committee for the past 12 years.
