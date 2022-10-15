Newly reorganized Schwartz Insurance Services, LLC has added Gail Murry to their staff as a full-time agent. Murry joined the firm in July following a career as a health insurance counselor with the Quincy Senior Center. She brings 28 years of experience to the agency. She is licensed with all lines of Medicare products, as well as final expense and cancer, heart attack, and stroke insurance.
The agency was established by Stan Schwartz in 1995 after seeing the need for a firm dedicated to the Life and Health Insurance needs of those 60 and over. Agent Angel Boswell joined the business in 2013. They serve clients in Illinois, Missouri, and Iowa.
