SIU announces April employee of the month

SIU is pleased to announce the April employee of the month, Katrina Blackwell. Katrina has worked as a licensed practical nurse for over five years in the Department of Family and Community Medicine in Quincy. Katrina is a positive role model and leads by example. Her nominator noted, “On a cold winter morning, Katrina swept up broken glass that was scattered in the alley by our clinic. She was concerned an employee could get a flat tire. Katrina also goes above and beyond the job to make things run smoothly in the Acute Respiratory Clinic. Her efforts result in a better patient experience and enhances patient care. Katrina is willing to help whenever asked.”
When Katrina was asked why she works at SIU, she responded, “I enjoy working at SIU because we all work together as a team to meet the needs of our patients.” It’s dedicated staff like Katrina that make SIU such a great clinic and a wonderful place to work. Keep leading by example, Katrina!
