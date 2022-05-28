SIU announces May 2022 Employee of the Month

SIU Center for Family Medicine-Quincy announced the May 2022 Employee of the Month. Congratulations to Nicole Kuhlman, Medical Office Associate. There is no “I” in teamwork and Nicole is a team player. Nicole’s nominator said, “Nicole has been a great team player. During some challenging times with scanning, Nicole has helped do whatever she can to organize and assist. It’s truly been an effort between multiple areas and shows what can be accomplished when we all work together. Thank you for your willingness to help! Thank you for all you do!” Congratulations Nicole!
