SIU doctor recognized

James M. Daniels, MD, professor with the Department of Family and Community Medicine and Sports Medicine Fellowship Program Director at SIU School of Medicine, recently received several recognitions and certifications.
Through Springer Publications, Dr. Daniels published the second edition of Primary Care Point of Care Ultrasound. He received his certification as a Forrest Therapy guide through the Association of Forrest Therapy Guides and Programs (aka Shinrin-yoku). Dr. Daniels also recently completed his training necessary to become a KORU mindfulness instructor.