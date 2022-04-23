SIU Sports Medicine Fellow does podium presentation at meeting in Texas

Tanner Eiben, D.O., Sports Medicine Fellow, did a podium presentation, "Are Two Heads Better than One?" at the 31st Annual American Medical Society for Sports Medicine Meeting on April 11th in Austin, TX. Dr. Eiben’s case was a rare birth defect of absent long head of the biceps tendon that will add data to the small knowledge base that currently exists. It also demonstrates the importance of reviewing and choosing the best medications for pregnant women or women trying to become pregnant.
People and Professions
