Kohl Wholesale in Quincy recently awarded six scholarships to students through their “Kohl Kares” scholarship program at the company's July 4th Picnic.
The recipients were Brianna Barnes, daughter of Kohl employee Brian Barnes; Clayton Meyer, son of Kohl employee Curt Meyer; Autumn and Hunter Rischar, daughter and son of Kohl employee Darla Rischar; Madelynn Schinderling, daughter of Kohl employee Jon Schinderling and Avery Sutter, daughter of Kohl employee Jodi Sutter.
All applicants had to meet three specific criteria:
- Be a dependent son or daughter, up to the limiting age of 25, of a current Kohl Wholesale employee
- Be pursuing a post-secondary education in a two or four year college, university, or vocational technical program
- Have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or greater, calculated on a 4.0 grading scale.
Applicants also were required to complete a scholarship application which included an essay, official transcript of grades and an applicant appraisal from from an advisor, faculty member or coach.
Barnes plans to attend Maryville University continuing her degree in Pre-Med and Biology with a minor in Chemistry. Meyer plans to attend Southern Illinois University in Carbondale to continue his degree in Radiation Therapy. Autumn Rischar plans to attend Quincy University to continue her Nursing degree. Hunter Rischar plans to attend John Wood Community College to pursue the electrical program. Schinderling plans to attend John Wood Community College to continue her degree in Biology. Sutter plans to attend University of Missouri in Columbia to pursue a degree in Biological Sciences with a minor in Political Science.