Sofia Fernandez, from Quincy, was named to the Fall 2021 Dean's List in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Iowa State University. The Dean's List honors students who were enrolled in 12 credit hours and earned a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
People and Professions
