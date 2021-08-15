Spine Specialist beginning work at Memorial Hospital

Rahul Basho, MD, will begin seeing patients monthly on the Carthage, Ill., campus of Memorial Hospital Aug. 27.
Dr. Basho adds this new service to his current practice at Midwest Orthopedic Specialists in Hannibal. He will see patients at Memorial every fourth Friday of each month.
A graduate of Ohio State University College of Medicine, Dr. Basho completed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Mich., in 2009. In 2010, he completed his fellowship in Adult Degenerative Spinal Disorders at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Department of Orthopedic Surgery. He specializes in cutting-edge, minimally invasive spine surgery.
“I’m very excited to be seeing patients at Memorial" Basho said. "This is a quality organization with a high-performing team, and it’s a place that I am proud to be affiliated with. I also have a passion for providing quality care to patients locally, and having a practice in Carthage will allow me to do this for the west-central Illinois and southeast Iowa region.”