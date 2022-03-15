Stephanie Baker Joins Peoples Prosperity Bank as Branch Manager in Quincy

Peoples Prosperity Bank is happy to announce that Stephanie Baker will serve as Branch Manager of the company’s Quincy location on Maine Street.
“Stephanie brings a wealth of experience to the Peoples Prosperity Bank team,” says Sarah Nelson, SVP, Director of Branch Services. “We are elated to welcome her, knowing that our clients are in good hands. Stephanie shares our same passion for community growth and will be a great asset in serving our customers.”
“I look forward to being part of the Quincy community,” says Stephanie. “Joining Peoples Prosperity Bank will let me use my 20 years of banking experience to continue growing our brand in Quincy. Helping clients meet their financial goals has always been very rewarding.”
With more than 20 years of baking experience, Baker is excited to apply her knowledge and continue expanding on her expertise with the team in Quincy. As an experienced banker, Baker has used her knowledge and expertise to aid in business development, consumer lending, oversee and train retail staff, implement software changes, and grow teams.
