Straube Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Edward Jones

Financial advisors at Edward Jones believe in partnering for positive impact to improve the well−being of their clients and colleagues and to better their communities and society. Andy Straube, a financial advisor in Hannibal has embodied that philosophy and is celebrating his 20th anniversary with the firm and his clients.
"Joining Edward Jones twenty years ago was the right decision. There’s been nothing more rewarding than working together with my clients over the years and setting the financial path that helps them live their best lives," Straube said. "I’ve built so many wonderful relationships that inspire me to continue serving my clients and this community."
