Swink to retire from The Men's Group

Hollis (Steve) Swink has announced his retirement, effective December 18, 2022.

Swink has provided partner abuse and domestic violence intervention services for men through The Men’s Group since 2003. With his retirement, The Men’s Group is discontinued. At its fullest, Men’s Groups were located in Springfield, Beardstown, Jacksonville, Pittsfield, Hannibal, and its home base, Quincy.

