Swink to retire from The Men's Group

Hollis (Steve) Swink has announced his retirement, effective December 18, 2022.
Swink has provided partner abuse and domestic violence intervention services for men through The Men’s Group since 2003. With his retirement, The Men’s Group is discontinued. At its fullest, Men’s Groups were located in Springfield, Beardstown, Jacksonville, Pittsfield, Hannibal, and its home base, Quincy.
Steve is a native of St. Louis and has lived, worked and traveled widely. He has an undergraduate degree in English Literature from Indiana University and a master’s degree in Human Services from Webster (College) University. He is a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor in Illinois. He is also a United States Air Force veteran.
Steve came to Quincy in 1982 when he began employment with Chaddock. Later, he worked several years at Recovery Resources where he was the Rehab Director and later Clinical Director. It was at Recovery Resources that he began his 30-plus years as a professional in the intimate partner abuse field.
In 2004, Steve began a 14-year career with Quincy University as an adjunct instructor, teaching three courses a semester in sociology, psychology and criminal justice. For four of those years, he was also an adjunct instructor at Culver-Stockton College where he also taught three courses a semester.
Steve and his wife, Linda, will continue to live in Quincy. His retirement plans include time with grandchildren and writing. He has completed a manuscript titled "A Non-Violent Better Man: A Guide to Ending Intimate Partner Abuse".
