Steven Taylor, formerly of Quincy, was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army in August 2022.

Lt. Col. Taylor enlisted in the Army in 1998 as an armor crewman on the M1A1 Abrahams main battle tank. In 2005, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Transportation Corp at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. He was promoted to first lieutenant (2007), captain (2009) and major (2016).

