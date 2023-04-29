Steven Taylor, formerly of Quincy, was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army in August 2022.
Lt. Col. Taylor enlisted in the Army in 1998 as an armor crewman on the M1A1 Abrahams main battle tank. In 2005, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Transportation Corp at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. He was promoted to first lieutenant (2007), captain (2009) and major (2016).
Lt. Col. Taylor served as platoon leader, executive officer, and company commander from 2006 through 2009 at Hunter Army Airfield, Ga., in the 3rd Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division. In 2010, Taylor graduated from the Combined Logistics Captains Career Course at Fort Lee, Va., and was assigned to the 1st Sustainment Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, Kan., where he served as the support operations, transportation officer and chief of plans from 2011 to 2013. From 2014 to May 2016, Taylor was assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickman, Hawaii, where he served as mission commander in the Oceania Branch (Solomon Islands). In June 2017, after graduating the Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., he served as the executive officer to the 835th Transportation Battalion Surface Deployment & Distribution Command (SDDC), at Naha Military Port in Okinawa, Japan, from July 2017 to July 2018. From July 2018 to July 2019, he was assigned as the S4 in the 10th Support Group, Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan. In August 2019, Taylor was assigned to the 25th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, as support operations, chief of distribution and integration branch. From May 2021 to September 2022, Taylor served in the Office Military Cooperation, United States Embassy Cairo, Egypt. Taylor is currently the G35, future operations officer in the 8th, Theater Sustainment Command, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. He was recently selected to serve as the 833rd Transportation Battalion Commander, located at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., with the effective change of command date of June 2024.
Taylor deployed in support of Operation Joint Forge (1999-2000); Operation Iraqi Freedom (2007-2009); Operation Enduring Freedom (2011-2012); and various humanitarian missions in the USINDOPACOM area of responsibility.
Taylor is a 1997 graduate of Quincy High School and received his Bachelor of Science in communications from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville in 2005.
He is married to the former Lindsay Hayes and has three children, Kham, Hayes and Rowan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.