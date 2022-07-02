Sarah Bockhold, LCSW, Karen Epley, LCPC, and Theresa Oakley, PA-C from SIU Center for Family Medicine did a presentation for the Illinois Family Planning Program through Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network (ICAHN) on May 11 about “Human Papilloma Virus: Importance of Vaccination and Adherence to Schedule”. The team of experts reviewed the impact of the HPV virus and vaccination recommendations as well as motivational interviewing techniques for providers to encourage adherence to the vaccination schedule.
