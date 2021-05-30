This week at the Quincy Public Library the staff’s favorite book is the sweet new romance Room-maid by Sariah Wilson. Madison Huntington was born into a family of wealth and privilege, but she never really belonged to that world. She could play the rich heiress with the best of them, but she couldn’t stomach the lies, the back-stabbing, and the social climbing – and that was just in her own family! When she made the decision not to join the family business and instead become a second grade teacher, her family cut her off from her trust fund but still expected her to be at their beck and call. Literally on her last dime, Madison agrees to become the live-in maid for one of the hottest bachelors in Houston. The only problem is coming from a life with housekeepers and chefs, Madison has no idea how to do even the most basic housekeeping tasks. How hard could it be? As she fakes her way through the next several weeks, Madison discovers that even though Tyler moves in the same circles as her dreadful family, he is a truly kind person and finds herself falling for him breaking the only rule of their arrangement. Madison will do anything to be able to live her own life without her family’s influence, even if that means denying what her heart wants. Room-maid is a charming new book for romance lovers everywhere.
The Doctors Blackwell
In the late 19th century, women could be nurses and midwives, but not doctors. Elizabeth Blackwell wanted more than that, but took a job as a schoolmistress to contribute much needed funds to her family. Unhappy with her career path, Elizabeth applied to medical schools across the country hoping to enroll as a student. Only the Geneva Medical College would even consider her application, but the faculty couldn’t agree whether or not to let her attend so they put it to the student body for a vote. Thinking it was a wonderful prank, all of the male students voted to allow Blackwell to attend the school. It was only after she actually showed up that they realized the enormity of their decision. Inspired by her sister’s success, Emily Blackwell also decided to pursue a career in medicine although her path was made much more difficult as male doctors realized their men’s only profession was being threatened by females. Despite all of the obstacles placed in their paths, Elizabeth Blackwell became the first female doctor in the United States and Emily was the second. In her book The Doctors Blackwell, Janice P. Nimura explores the extraordinary lives of these ground-breaking women.
The Ultimate Meal Prep Cookbook
Summer is coming and that means you have even less time to spend thinking of menu ideas and cooking all day. Let the editors of America’s Test Kitchen help you with their new book The Ultimate Meal Prep Cookbook. With 25 weekly meal plans that include not just thoroughly tested recipes, but also tips on how to save money at the grocery store, how to save time prepping for your meals, what to keep on hand in your pantry, and stocking your freezer for those days when there is no time to cook. If you are tired of takeout, but have no idea what to make for dinner this week, check this book out and save yourself the headache of meal planning.