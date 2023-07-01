The Eula Mainland Circle of King's Daughters has awarded three $500 scholarships to area students.
Receiving the scholarships are Lyla Graham and Brock Wiley of Quincy Notre Dame High School, and Kate Maune of Hannibal High School.
Updated: July 1, 2023 @ 12:58 am
Graham, daughter of Courtney and Alex Graham, will attend Missouri S&T this fall and plans to major in computer science with the goal to pursue a software-related career.
Brock, son of Kevin and Sherri Wiley, will attend Quincy University this fall and plans to major in pre-med biology and play football.
Maune, daughter of Neil and Christina Maune, will attend the University of Iowa this fall and plans to major in actuarial science.
The Eula Mainland Circle of King's Daughters mission is the development of spiritual life, stimulation of Christian activities and promotion of education. The scholarship is awarded annually to outstanding seniors who demonstrate academic excellence, superior leadership skills, and participation in extracurricular, community and church activities.
