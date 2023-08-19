Three Mendon School District teachers were recently awarded grants through Western Governors University’s “Fund My Classroom” initiative. Stephanie Altgilbers, a math teacher at Unity High School, received a $1,395 grant for new graphing calculators; Lauren Hartley, K-6 counselor at Unity Elementary School, received a $450 grant to enhance student support resources; and Unity High School science teacher Bobbette Keefe, received a $175 grant to fund her wind power project. All three teachers learned they were selected to receive the grants on May 8 and 9 when they were surprised with check presentations at their schools.
The $1,395 grant Altgilbers received will have a significant impact on math education at Unity High School by addressing the limited availability of graphing calculators for students. Currently, the school only possesses one set of graphing calculators per math classroom, which restricts students' access to these essential tools for completing homework outside of school. With this grant, Altgilbers aims to obtain 20 TI-84 calculators, creating an additional class set to meet the needs of her students. By increasing the availability of graphing calculators, students will have the opportunity to engage in hands-on learning, explore mathematical concepts more effectively and complete homework assignments with greater ease. This grant will play a crucial role in fostering a more equitable learning environment, ensuring that all students at Unity High School have access to the necessary resources to excel in math under Altgilbers' guidance.
