Blessing Health System in Quincy has announced that Kellie Flippin, MD, medical oncologist; Gregory McLennan, MD, urologist; and Angelo Llana, MD, internal medicine, will be joining their staff of physicians.
Dr. Flippin is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in medical oncology, hematology and internal medicine. She graduated from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, Rochester, N.Y. Dr. Flippin completed a medical oncology and hematology fellowship at Duke University, Durham, N.C. and an internal medicine residency and internship at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, N.Y. Dr. Flippin sees patients in the Blessing Cancer Center inside Blessing Hospital.
Certified by the American Board of Urology, Dr. McLennan is a graduate of the St. Louis University School of Medicine. He completed a residency and internship with the Department of Surgery at William Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Mich. Dr. McLennan sees patients at the Blessing Health Center.
Dr. Llana is board certified in internal medicine. He graduated from the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences, Little Rock. There, he also completed his residency. Dr. Llana also sees patients at the Blessing Health Center.