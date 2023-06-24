TI-TRUST announced the promotion of Susan K. Knoche to senior vice president of personal trust.
As senior vice president, Knoche specializes in complex estate and trust administration providing her clients with a high level of knowledge and expertise. She also oversees the personal trust administration processes and staff management for the Quincy location. She holds the designation of Certified Trust & Fiduciary Advisor (CTFA) and is a graduate of Cannon Financial Institute Trust School and Illinois Bankers Association Trust and Investment Management School. She has over 35 years of experience in the trust industry and has been with TI-TRUST since 2012.
