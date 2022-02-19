Timothy Ott elected 2021-2022 IAFP President for SIU School of Medicine

SIU School of Medicine would like to announce that Timothy Ott, D.O., FAAFP was elected 2021-22 Illinois Academy of Family Physicians (IAFP) President-elect. Dr. Ott is Associate Professor of Family and Community Medicine, Director of Medical Student Affairs and Assistant Director of Osteopathic Medicine at the SIU Quincy Family Medicine Residency Program. According to IAFP.com, “During this one-year term, Dr. Ott will work alongside IAFP President Tabatha Wells, MD, FAAFP and Board Chair Michael A. Hanak, MD, FAAFP as the top leadership of the Academy. He will be installed as IAFP President at the next IAFP annual meeting on November 5, 2022.
People and Professions
