Paul Reitz, CEO of Titan International was named an Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 Midwest Award winner by Ernst & Young. The Entrepreneur of the Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies.

Reitz was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

