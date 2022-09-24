Two students recently received scholarships through the C. Dorothy Bader Trust. Mercantile Bank awarded the scholarships as trustee of the fund.

One student from Quincy High School and one from Quincy Notre Dame High School were selected by a Scholarship Committee at each school and approved by the president of Mercantile Bank and the superintendent of the Quincy Public Schools. Each scholarship recipient will receive approximately $650.00 to be used for first year college tuition.

