Two students recently received scholarships through the C. Dorothy Bader Trust. Mercantile Bank awarded the scholarships as trustee of the fund.
One student from Quincy High School and one from Quincy Notre Dame High School were selected by a Scholarship Committee at each school and approved by the president of Mercantile Bank and the superintendent of the Quincy Public Schools. Each scholarship recipient will receive approximately $650.00 to be used for first year college tuition.
Dorothy Bader was a Quincy resident who passed away on September 21, 1956. She was a graduate of Quincy High School and Gem City Business College. She served as a faculty member of Gem City Business College for 37 years.
Malaina Peters, daughter of Shawn and Tina Peters, will be attending Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville and majoring in nursing.
Marissa Peter, daughter of Roger and Cindy Peter, will be attending Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville and majoring in mathematics.
