Dakota Lammy, MD, and Alborz Javadzadeh, MD, have joined the medical staff of Illini Rural Health Clinic.
Dr. Lammy is a family medicine provider. Born in Alton and raised in Calhoun County, IL, Dr. Lammy earned his medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine, Rockford, and completed a three-year family medicine residency with Franciscan Health Indianapolis. He has special interest in preventive medicine,
diabetes care, and hypertension and cholesterol management.
“I’ve always been fascinated with the human body and how everything works together in perfect harmony,” Dr. Lammy stated. “I like family medicine because you take care of people from the time they’re born until the time they pass away. You build relationships over a long period of time.”
Dr. Javadzadeh is a psychiatrist. He completed a psychiatric residency at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, Springfield, after earning his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine in the West Indies. His special medical interests include geriatric medicine, psychotic disorders and the use of physical exercise in treating mental illness.
It was one of Dr. Javadzadeh’s first patients of his medical residency that helped him discover his calling to psychiatry.
“The patient suffered with schizoaffective disorder. The person refused to speak to anyone else but me. Somehow I was good at making a connection with them,” he recalled. “That was something I found throughout my medical training, I am good at building relationships with patients and earning their trust.”
